Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.
Several brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.
In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
SKLZ stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01.
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
