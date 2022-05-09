Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Several brokerages have commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skillz by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKLZ stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

