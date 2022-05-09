Skillz Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillz in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 41.55% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.96 on Monday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skillz by 12.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Skillz by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer purchased 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.