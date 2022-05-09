Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of SLHG opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
