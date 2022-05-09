Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLHG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of SLHG opened at $0.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

