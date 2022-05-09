Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCAF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $31.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.32.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

