SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €33.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

SMA Solar Technology stock traded up €0.90 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €44.62 ($46.97). 108,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 45.53. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($26.42) and a one year high of €50.90 ($53.58). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

