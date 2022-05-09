SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives $43.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.17.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 496,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 463,488 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at $7,757,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 352,734 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SMART Global by 438.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 339,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About SMART Global (Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.