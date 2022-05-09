SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.68. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of SMBK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,183. The company has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.70. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.