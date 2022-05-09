SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) vs. Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Financial Comparison

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) and Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SMC has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hochschild Mining has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SMC and Hochschild Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMC $5.21 billion 5.99 $1.14 billion $1.16 19.95 Hochschild Mining $811.39 million 0.82 $76.93 million N/A N/A

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than Hochschild Mining.

Dividends

SMC pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hochschild Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SMC pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SMC and Hochschild Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC 25.15% 11.92% 10.70% Hochschild Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SMC and Hochschild Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC 0 0 0 0 N/A Hochschild Mining 1 3 4 0 2.38

Summary

SMC beats Hochschild Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMC (Get Rating)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment. It also provides process valves, chemical liquid valves/fittings and needle valves/tubings, process pumps, temperature control equipment, process gas equipment, high vacuum equipment, industrial filters/sintered metal elements, pneumatic instrumentation equipment, and hydraulic equipment. The company was formerly known as Shoketsu Kinzoku Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to SMC Corporation in April 1986. SMC Corporation was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hochschild Mining (Get Rating)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru. It is also involved in the power generation and sales business. Hochschild Mining plc was founded in 1911 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

