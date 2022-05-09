Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $255.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will report $255.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.40 million and the lowest is $246.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

SNPO opened at $12.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Snap One by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after buying an additional 162,279 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Snap One by 2,114.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Snap One by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

