SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Desjardins

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SNCAF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

