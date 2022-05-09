Societe Generale Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Hold

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HENKY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €76.00 ($80.00) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($84.21) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €74.00 ($77.89) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

HENKY opened at $15.94 on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

