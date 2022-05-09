Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Sohu.com to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. Sohu.com had a net margin of 111.03% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SOHU opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. Sohu.com has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $24.99.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

