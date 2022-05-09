Sohu.com (SOHU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.70. Sohu.com had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 111.03%. The firm had revenue of $192.99 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

NASDAQ:SOHU opened at $14.14 on Monday. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $540.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sohu.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sohu.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sohu.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (Get Rating)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, and ifox, a PC video application.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.