SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,344. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 0.87.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarWinds by 215.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SolarWinds by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

