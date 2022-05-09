SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $174.00 million-$177.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.57 million.SolarWinds also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.88-$0.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,344. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

