Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $42.57.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,604,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,263,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.