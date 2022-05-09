Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.78. 11,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,520. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 14.30%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sotera Health by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after purchasing an additional 156,954 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 569,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sotera Health by 852.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 430,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 144.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 279,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

