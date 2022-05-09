SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $386.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SouthState’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.50 million and the highest is $391.30 million. SouthState posted sales of $332.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SouthState will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SouthState.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

In other news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,285 shares of company stock valued at $796,555. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in SouthState by 61.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SouthState has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

