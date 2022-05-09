Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Southwest Gas has a payout ratio of 51.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.0%.

SWX traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.71. 837,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

