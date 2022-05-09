Sovos Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

