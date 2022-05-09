Sovos Brands, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. William Blair also issued estimates for Sovos Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.
Sovos Brands stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Sovos Brands has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sovos Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Sovos Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
