SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SP Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $663.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.