SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.59-$2.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,139. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $660.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 50,913.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.