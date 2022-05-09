Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of LOV opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53. Spark Networks has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.24. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.80). The company had revenue of $51.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

