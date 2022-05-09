Sphere 3D (ANY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 464.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%.

ANY stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.23. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sphere 3D by 78,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sphere 3D in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D (Get Rating)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

