Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.67.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.23.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

