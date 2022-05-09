Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.06 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.73. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$783.90 million.
Shares of TOY stock opened at C$47.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.23.
About Spin Master (Get Rating)
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.
Featured Stories
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.