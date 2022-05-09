Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SNMSF. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.90.

Spin Master stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

