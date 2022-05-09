Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.92.

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,950. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$37.88 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

