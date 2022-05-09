Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Spire stock traded up $1.92 on Monday, reaching $75.87. 5,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,877. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $880.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spire from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

