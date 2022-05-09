Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE:SII traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,755. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27. Sprott has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Sprott by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sprott by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprott in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

