Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $23.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth $45,000.

In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

