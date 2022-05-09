Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of SFM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,740. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 42,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

