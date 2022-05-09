Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SPRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRB opened at $1.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 10.36. The company has a market cap of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. Spruce Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

