SPX Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SPX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. SPX’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SPX has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPX in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPX in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

