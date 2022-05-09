SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

SPXC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.00. 221,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,272. SPX has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SPX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after acquiring an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX (Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.