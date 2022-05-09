SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) vs. LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Head-To-Head Survey

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) and SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LSI Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LSI Industries and SQL Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00 SQL Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

LSI Industries presently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 101.52%. Given LSI Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LSI Industries is more favorable than SQL Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

LSI Industries has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SQL Technologies has a beta of -3316.19, suggesting that its share price is 331,719% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LSI Industries and SQL Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries $315.61 million 0.59 $5.87 million $0.36 19.53 SQL Technologies $40,000.00 19,976.60 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

LSI Industries has higher revenue and earnings than SQL Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares LSI Industries and SQL Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries 2.37% 10.03% 4.57% SQL Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of LSI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of LSI Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.2% of SQL Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LSI Industries beats SQL Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LSI Industries (Get Rating)

LSI Industries Inc. manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions. It also offers lighting control products, including sensors, photocontrols, dimmers, motion detection, and Bluetooth systems to support lighting fixtures; and designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, and sub-assemblies. The Display Solutions segment manufactures, sells, and installs exterior and interior visual image and display elements, including printed and structural graphics, digital signage, menu board systems, display fixtures, refrigerated displays, and custom display elements. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, and refrigerated and non-refrigerated merchandising displays. This segment also implements, installs, and provides program management services, such as installation management, site surveys, permitting, and content management; and manages and executes the implementation of large rollout programs. It serves petroleum/convenience, parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, retail and grocery store, automotive, warehouse, and sports complex markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About SQL Technologies (Get Rating)

SQL Technologies Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as Safety Quick Lighting & Fans Corp. and changed its name to SQL Technologies Corp. in August 2016. SQL Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.