Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Buy Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They currently have a $152.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $173.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

SQ opened at $92.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $151.14. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -615.56 and a beta of 2.38.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $716,181.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,562. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,875 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $1,383,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Square by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

