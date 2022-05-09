S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

Several research analysts have commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 30.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

