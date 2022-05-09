Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.37) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.74) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 620 ($7.75) to GBX 800 ($9.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 690 ($8.62) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 671.67 ($8.39).

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 548 ($6.85) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 508.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 493.21. The stock has a market cap of £16.36 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 590 ($7.37).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.15), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($86,783.76). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.03), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($80,073.62). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 in the last quarter.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

