Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $139.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Standex International alerts:

SXI stock opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. Standex International has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Standex International had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $189.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Standex International by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Standex International (Get Rating)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.