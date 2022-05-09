Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.61% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.38. Starbucks has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $126.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
