Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $54.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STZHF shares. BNP Paribas raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stelco from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $34.83 on Friday. Stelco has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

