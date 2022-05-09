Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target Raised to C$62.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of STZHF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,394. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

