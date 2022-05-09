Stem (NYSE:STEM) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Critical Comparison

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.3% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Stem and Lightscape Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem presently has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 202.29%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stem and Lightscape Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 10.59 -$101.21 million ($1.53) -5.75 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Risk and Volatility

Stem has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stem and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -26.88% 6.20% 3.44% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Stem beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Lightscape Technologies (Get Rating)

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

