Stephens Boosts Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Price Target to $78.00

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.09% from the company’s previous close.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $59.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 850.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Cutera has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Cutera by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cutera during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cutera by 171.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

