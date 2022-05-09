Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $23.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Construction has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63. The company has a market cap of $697.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 101.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 16.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

