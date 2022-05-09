Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Price Target to $30.00

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INGN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.53 million, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inogen will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Arboretum Ventures Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth $11,220,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,373,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after acquiring an additional 230,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Inogen by 471.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 230,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.