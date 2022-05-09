Stifel Nicolaus Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$12.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,577. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

