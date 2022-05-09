Stifel Nicolaus Increases Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target to C$12.75

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,577. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

About Surge Energy (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

