Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) to Buy

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYFGet Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PMGYF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

