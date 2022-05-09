Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) to Buy

Perpetual Energy (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PMGYF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.
Perpetual Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetual Energy (PMGYF)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.