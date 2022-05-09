Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) to “Buy”

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMTGet Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:PMT traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$74.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy (Get Rating)

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

