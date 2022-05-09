Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) to “Buy”

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:PMT traded up C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 348,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.56. Perpetual Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$74.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$21.45 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

