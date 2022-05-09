Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 9th (AGLNF, AMBBY, ARVN, ATNF, BILL, BKI, BKU, CIHKY, DISH, DPZ)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 9th:

AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Get AGL Energy Limited alerts:

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. The firm currently has $216.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $320.00.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have underperformed the industry in the past year. The company reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. During the quarter, the company’s operations were affected by the Omicron-induced staffing challenges and elevated inflationary pressures. Notably, a rise in food and beverage costs and restaurant labor costs, including wage rates, training and overtime, continues to hurt the company. Restaurant operating margin — as a percentage of the company’s sales — was 12.2% compared with 13.9% in the prior-year quarter. Going forward, the company anticipates high single-digit inflation for food and beverage and wage rates through the remainder of fiscal 2022.”

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $330.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $320.00.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Glenveagh Properties (OTC:GLVHF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $28.00.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at CICC Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has 187.00 target price on the stock.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.20.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have C$37.00 price target on the stock.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yelp is benefiting from reopening of economies which is resulting in higher ad spending, an increase in Paying Advertising Locations and an improvement in non-term customer retention rate. The company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app-unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. The company’s sustained focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights, Yelp Portfolios, Yelp Fusion remains a key growth driver. Nonetheless, decline in food take-out and delivery order volumes, as several restaurants resumed and increased their dine-in operations, is likely to continue hurting its transaction revenues in the near-term. Moreover, increased spending towards long-term growth initiatives is expected to hurt profitability in the near-term.”

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AGL Energy Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGL Energy Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.